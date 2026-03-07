Tottenham torn to shreds by their own fans for selling £30 'Spursy' t-shirt from official club store amid relegation battle

Supporters have not held back in their assessment of the marketing move, viewing it as a sign of a leadership void at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Speaking to the Daily Mail, a frustrated supporter named James pulled no punches: "It seems like the owners and the hierarchy don't actually respect the club. Imagine Arsenal making a shirt that had 'bottlers' on it. The game's gone."

The sentiment was echoed by another fan who spoke to The Sun, describing the decision as an act of "self-sabotage". The supporter added: "I’m fuming. It’s the kind of thing you’d see in Arsenal’s shop." Another disgruntled follower noted the damage to the club's image, stating: "It makes fun of the supporters, club and team and that’s not right."

The item has since been removed from the club's website.