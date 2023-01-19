Tottenham most expensive player sales - How Spurs made £840 million in outgoing transfers

Tottenham have made some big player sales this century!

One of the oldest clubs in English football, Tottenham Hotspur were formed in September 1882 with the motto of 'To Dare Is To Do'.

Nicknamed 'The Lillywhites', Spurs have won two first-division titles, eight FA Cups, four League Cups, one Uefa Cup Winners' Cup (abolished) and one Uefa Cup (now Europa League).

Some great players have featured for Tottenham throughout the years - Paul Gascoigne needs no introduction, and neither does Glenn Hoddle.

Gareth Bale and Luka Modric had huge success throughout their careers, and their departures were followed by the rise of Harry Kane and Son Heung-min. In between these eras, Tottenham have let go of some of their best players at a premium fee.

Tottenham most expensive sales by season

Season Biggest sale Fee Total sales 2022/23 Steven Bergwijn £28.13M £34.88M 2021/22 Juan Foyth £13.50M £31.16M 2020/21 Kyle Walker-Peters £11.97M £11..97M 2019/20 Christian Eriksen £24.30M £58.05M 2018/19 Mousa Dembele £4.82M £4.82M 2017/18 Kyle Walker £47.43M £93.42M 2016/17 Ryan Mason £13.86M £47.07M 2015/16 Roberto Soldado £14.40M £78.53M 2014/15 Gylfi Sigurdsson £9.09M £39.74M 2013/14 Gareth Bale £90.90M £124.56M 2012/13 Luka Modric £31.50M £65.50M 2011/12 Peter Crouch £10.17M £38.93M 2010/11 Robbie Keane/Adel Taarabt £1.08M £2.64M 2009/10 Darren Bent £10.62M £28.53M 2008/09 Dimitar Berbatov £34.20M £79.25M 2007/08 Jermain Defoe £8.37M £20.30M 2006/07 Michael Carrick £24.48M £34.79M 2005/06 Frederic Kanoute £5.85M £22.91M 2004/05 Helder Postiga £6.75M £9.45M 2003/04 Jonathan Blondel £1.08M £1.58M 2002/03 Stephen Clemence £1.22M £1.22M 2001/02 Luke Young £5.40M £8.78M 2000/01 Espen Baardsen £1.80M £2.21M TOTAL £840.29M

Tottenham top 10 most expensive player sales