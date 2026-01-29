Tottenham line up shock swoop for Moussa Diaby as Spurs prepare to rival Inter Milan for Al-Ittihad star

Tottenham boss Thomas Frank is under huge pressure to keep his job after a poor Premier League season. They have slid down the table in recent weeks, with their last win in the league coming way back on 28 December against Crystal Palace. The Dane has been saved by some strong performances in the Champions League, though, with Spurs impressively qualifying for the last 16 of the competition and avoiding the dreaded play-offs.

After their 2-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday, the former Brentford boss said: "Very happy for the performance. The players showed great character and mentality. We were more or less in control from the beginning to the end. There are no easy games but we are sitting here with 17 points and finish fourth. I think it is very impressive. The fans were fantastic. They travelled in numbers and showed support throughout the game. It is not about me. I am very happy the staff, the players and everyone and how we prepared for these games in general is very positive."