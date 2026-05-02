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Tottenham's Premier League survival hopes get massive boost as West Ham fall apart against Brentford
Hammers crumble as relegation fears intensify
West Ham United’s Premier League status is hanging by a thread after a clinical Brentford side inflicted a damaging 3-0 defeat at the Gtech Community Stadium. The Hammers could have moved five points clear of the drop zone with a win, but instead, they have left the door wide open for Tottenham to drag them back into the bottom three.
The result means West Ham's Premier League survival is no longer in their own hands, as London rivals Spurs now have the opportunity to move ahead of them if they manage to beat Aston Villa. For Brentford, the victory serves as a double celebration, ending a six-match winless run and moving them up to sixth in the table as they chase European qualification for the first time in their history.
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Thiago hits milestone in dominant Bees display
Igor Thiago was the star of the show for Keith Andrews’ side, netting his 25th goal of a remarkable campaign. The Brazilian forward showed nerves of steel in the 52nd minute when Dango Ouatarra was hauled down in the box. Thiago stepped up and sent Mads Hermansen the wrong way to double the hosts' advantage.
That goal was Thiago's 22nd in the league this season and his eighth from the penalty spot, cementing his reputation as one of the most clinical finishers in the division. His contribution was part of a dominant performance that saw Brentford maintain their status as West Ham's bogey team, having now won eight of their last 10 Premier League encounters against their London rivals.
Woodwork and VAR deny frustrated West Ham
While the scoreline suggested a comfortable afternoon for the Bees, West Ham will look back on a series of missed opportunities and bad luck. Konstantinos Mavropanos had a rollercoaster afternoon, inadvertently turning the ball into his own net for the opener before seeing a headed equaliser chalked off by VAR for a marginal offside.
Taty Castellanos was particularly unfortunate, striking the woodwork twice during a frantic first half, while Crysencio Summerville also saw a curling effort rattle the crossbar. Brentford goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher played his part in preserving the clean sheet, notably tipping a thumping 30-yard effort from Castellanos over the bar to ensure the Hammers remained scoreless throughout the contest.
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Late strikes and emotional returns at Gtech
The match was put beyond doubt 10 minutes from time when Mikkel Damsgaard produced an exquisite finish to make it 3-0. After some neat interplay between Keane Lewis-Potter and Mathias Jensen, Damsgaard spun away from his marker on the edge of the area and passed the ball into the bottom corner. It was a fitting reward for the Danish midfielder, who had been a constant threat throughout the afternoon.
The closing stages also provided plenty of feel-good factors for the home support. Kaye Furo was introduced for his Premier League debut, but the biggest roar of the afternoon was reserved for Josh Dasilva. The midfielder came on for his first appearance in 822 days following a horrific injury layoff, helping the Bees see out their 10th clean sheet of the season and leaving West Ham to reflect on a potentially season-defining defeat.