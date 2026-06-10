Tottenham rejected by ex-Borussia Dortmund director break due to 'strategic direction' disagreement

The pursuit of Kehl has officially ended without an agreement, marking a frustrating turn of events for the Tottenham hierarchy. After weeks of intensive dialogue, the 46-year-old has decided to walk away from a potential role at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, following his official farewell at Signal Iduna Park in May. Negotiations had reached the final stages, with Kehl even travelling to London for face-to-face talks with club officials.

However, the two parties were unable to align on the strategic direction of the club moving forward, Skyreports. These fundamental differences regarding the long-term vision for the Spurs project proved to be the decisive factor in the breakdown of the deal. The North London club had been hoping to secure Kehl's expertise to help revitalise a sporting department that has undergone significant changes in recent months.