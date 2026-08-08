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Yosua Arya

Tottenham set to HIJACK £60m superstar as Man City ace heads for North London medical

Transfers
Tottenham Hotspur
Savinho
Manchester City
Premier League

Tottenham are closing in on a massive £60 million agreement for Manchester City winger Savinho as Roberto De Zerbi looks to finalise his squad. The North London side have spent heavily during this window, and securing the Brazilian forward would push their total summer expenditure close to a historic £300m mark.

  • Closing in on the final piece

    De Zerbi is on the verge of landing his primary attacking target, with Tottenham reportedly nearing a full agreement for City's Savinho. The £60 million-rated Brazilian has been a long-term focus for the North London outfit, as per Football365.

    Spurs have already demonstrated immense financial backing during this window. Following the high-profile arrivals of Sandro Tonali, Matheus Fernandes, and Jan Paul van Hecke, adding Savinho would cement a historic period of investment. The club's hierarchy has sanctioned roughly £230m in spending thus far.

    Despite exploring alternative attacking options such as Liverpool's Cody Gakpo, Savinho has consistently emerged as De Zerbi’s preferred candidate. However, City have exercised caution during negotiations, delaying a final green light until they can secure an adequate replacement for the outgoing winger.

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  • Savinho Manchester CityGetty Images

    Priority target remains on track

    Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has offered an encouraging update regarding the ongoing negotiations between the two Premier League clubs. Providing context on the situation, the journalist confirmed that the Brazilian is firmly at the top of the Tottenham shortlist. With talks progressing, there is widespread belief that an agreement will be struck in time. Romano shared his thoughts to clarify the club's ultimate priority in the market.

    Discussing the likelihood of a successful transfer, Romano said: "The priority, the number one, two, and three target remains Savinho, and I think at the end of the summer transfer window, Savinho has very, very good chances to join Tottenham. So I don’t expect any surprises here."

  • Confidence growing in North London

    The optimism surrounding the transfer is echoed across the media, with reports suggesting all parties remain confident a £60m deal will be finalised soon. De Zerbi has been highly vocal about his desire to recruit top-tier attacking talent before the deadline. While names like Raphinha and Marcus Rashford have been evaluated, Savinho is the clear standout.

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  • Savinho Manchester CityGetty Images

    Finalising the ultimate squad

    If Tottenham can finalise the £60m transaction, it will serve as a massive statement of intent ahead of the new campaign. Pushing their summer layout towards a staggering £300m would place immense pressure on De Zerbi to deliver immediate results and challenge the Premier League's established elite.

    The immediate hurdle remains City's search for a replacement. Until the Cityzens identify their own incoming target, Spurs will have to play a waiting game before officially unveiling the Brazilian winger to their supporters.

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