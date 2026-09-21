AFP
Tottenham eye stunning £125m swoop for England star Morgan Gibbs-White as Roberto De Zerbi seeks creative spark
Spurs plot ambitious January swoop
Tottenham are reportedly preparing to reignite their pursuit of Forest midfielder Gibbs-White ahead of the January transfer window, as per Football Insider. Spurs previously attempted to sign the England international in 2025 by triggering a £60 million release clause.
However, that proposed move spectacularly collapsed after Forest challenged the approach and threatened legal action. Gibbs-White subsequently committed his future to the City Ground by signing a new contract, but Tottenham's long-standing interest has never faded.
According to report, the creative midfielder remains one of the north London club's top long-term priorities. They are now weighing up another approach in an upcoming window to finally secure their man.
- Getty Images Sport
A staggering £125m valuation
Any successful bid for Gibbs-White will require a massive financial commitment. Football Insider claims that the midfielder's current valuation is believed to be in the region of £125m.
That eye-watering price tag directly reflects his tremendous form and crucial importance to Forest. He netted 15 Premier League goals last season and has been the division’s leading scorer in the 2026 calendar year with 13 strikes so far.
Furthermore, Forest have very little financial incentive to sanction a sale. The club already eased any immediate economic pressure by cashing in heavily on Elliot Anderson, who recently moved to Manchester City.
De Zerbi desperate for creativity
From a tactical perspective, Gibbs-White represents an ideal target for Tottenham. He offers proven Premier League experience, an eye for goal, and the versatility to operate effectively as a traditional No.10 or an advanced midfielder.
De Zerbi could certainly use that creative spark, with Spurs struggling badly to find their attacking rhythm in the early stages of this season. The north London outfit spent more than £400m during the summer, yet their campaign has started poorly.
The Lilywhites currently sits at the bottom of the Premier League table after failing to win any of their first five matches. They have recorded three losses and two draws, managing to score only two goals - both of which came during their 3-2 home defeat to Aston Villa.
- Getty
The pressure of a nine-figure fee
While the tactical fit makes perfect sense for Tottenham, the proposed fee remains a significant obstacle. Spending £125m represents a drastically different decision from their failed £60m pursuit in 2025.
Committing another nine-figure sum mid-season would place enormous pressure on both the player and the club’s recruitment department to deliver immediate results. There is also no guarantee that Forest will even come to the negotiating table.
With Gibbs-White firmly under contract and shining as one of their most important assets, Forest hold all the cards. Spurs will have to decide if they are willing to break the bank to finally land their primary target this January.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting