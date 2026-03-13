Tottenham's crisis deepens! Spurs could be without 13 PLAYERS for daunting Liverpool clash

The list of absentees continued to grow on Friday as Tudor provided updates on his midfield and engine room. Yves Bissouma is expected to miss out due to a muscle issue, while high-energy Conor Gallagher is a major doubt after suffering from a fever. These late developments leave the coaching staff with very few options to protect a makeshift backline that will likely feature Radu Dragusin and Kevin Danso in the heart of the defence.

Tudor is also set to make a big call between the sticks after a European disaster in midweek. Guglielmo Vicario is slated to return to the starting line-up in place of Antonin Kinsky. The young keeper endured a nightmare Champions League debut against Atletico Madrid, shipping three goals and being hauled off after just 18 minutes following two high-profile individual errors, as Spurs look for more stability at the back.