Tottenham confirm £85m signing of Mateus Fernandes from West Ham with club-record transfer to be overtaken by Sandro Tonali

Tottenham have moved decisively to secure one of the Premier League's most coveted young talents, effectively ending a transfer battle with Manchester United. The north London side have landed Fernandes in a deal reportedly worth a staggering £85 million, representing a significant statement of intent from the hierarchy under Roberto De Zerbi.

Speaking on his move, the 21-year-old expressed his delight to Spurs' official website: "I'm very excited for this next step. Spurs is a massive club and the Head Coach was a key part of why I have decided to join. When we spoke, it was very special. We look at football in the same way - going onto the pitch as a strong team, with fight and energy, to try and win every game. I can't wait to get started, to meet the fans, to meet everyone, and give everything for the Club."



