Getty Images Sport
Tottenham file written complaint with PGMOL over inconsistent refereeing decisions
Tottenham's patience snaps over
The breaking point for the Spurs board appears to have been the differing interpretations of physical play in consecutive fixtures. During a painful 4-1 home defeat to rivals Arsenal on February 22, Tottenham saw a potential equaliser from Randal Kolo Muani ruled out. The Frenchman was judged to have pushed Gabriel Magalhaes in the build-up. Referencing the official explanation, Spurs noted that referee Peter Bankes remarked on the Match Officials Mic'd Up show: "Once you see two hands in live play, it looks like a push, a clear push. I was more than happy that the two hands on the back had enough impact and was an offence."
- Getty
The Fulham incident sparks fury
However, the club’s irritation peaked just days ago during their 2-1 defeat at Craven Cottage. Tottenham were left bewildered when Harry Wilson’s opening goal for Fulham was allowed to stand despite Raul Jimenez appearing to shove Radu Dragusin as they challenged for a header. The officials on the day ruled that the contact did not meet the necessary threshold for a foul, a decision that stood in stark contrast to the Kolo Muani incident. The discrepancy has left the club demanding answers over why similar physical interactions are being judged by entirely different standards from one week to the next.
Interim boss Tudor did not hold back in his assessment of the officiating following the loss to the Cottagers, echoing the sentiments now formalised in the club's letter. Tudor vented his frustration to reporters, stating: "Of course, it's a foul. Nine out of 10 people will say it's a foul, I believe, because it's so obvious, you know. Sometimes they don't understand it's enough, even small contact, you know, if it gives you an advantage to score the goal, you need to cancel this, finish it. It's not about a normal duel when he's soft, no, when he pushes with the hands and don't watch the ball, no. Sometimes it's just easy to get advantage."
The Croatian tactician has lost both of his matches since stepping in to replace Thomas Frank with the club now five games without a win in all competitions. Their last league victory came in late-December.
Drawing comparisons across the league
Tottenham’s submission to Webb is understood to be more than just a list of grievances from their own matches; it reportedly includes comparative examples from across the Premier League to highlight the lack of consistency in officiating. One such example included in the documentation is Nick Woltemade's goal for Newcastle against Arsenal in September. Despite a perceived push on Gabriel in that instance, the goal was allowed to stand. By citing external examples, Spurs are attempting to illustrate a league-wide inconsistency that they believe is unfairly impacting the integrity of match results.
Since his appointment as the PGMOL's chief refereeing officer in 2022, Webb has championed a policy of greater transparency and encouraged clubs to engage in constructive dialogue. However, the sheer volume of complaints this season suggests that the open-door policy is being tested to its limits. While Webb has used media platforms to explain the reasoning behind VAR interventions and on-field calls, the London side clearly feels that public explanations are not substituting for consistent application of the Laws of the Game.
- Getty Images Sport
Tottenham in crisis seeking clarity
The timing of the complaint is significant as Tottenham find themselves in a precarious position. They sit 16th in the English top-flight and just four points clear of the relegation zone, sparking fears they could drop to the Championship unless results pick up rapidly.
It remains to be seen whether this formal protest will result in a change of approach or a private apology, a trend that has become increasingly common in the Premier League era. For now, Tudor and his squad must find a way to navigate their internal crisis while hoping that their formal stance on officiating helps turn the tide of fortune in their favour for the remainder of the campaign.
Advertisement