Tottenham boss Thomas Frank faces January dilemma over unwanted loan ace
Spurs face dilemma over Solomon
After completing a second loan move to Villarreal in the summer transfer window, Solomon got off to a flying start as he scored a goal and provided an assist in his first two La Liga appearances. However, as the season progressed, he slowly fell out of favour at the Spanish club and as the year-end approaches, the Israeli winger has managed to accumulate only 358 minutes on the pitch in 11 appearances across all competitions, where he scored one goal and provided four assists.
According to El Periodico Mediterraneo, the player is frustrated with his lack of game time in Spain and his representatives are not ruling a move away from Villarreal in the January transfer window. If Solomon leaves the club next month it will benefit both the club and the player as the Yellow Submarines will be able to free up their squad and reduce their wage bill.
Will Solomon return to Spurs?
According to AS, Solomon has a release clause in his loan contract which will allow him to end his spell prematurely and exit Villarreal in January. If he manages to trigger the release clause, there is also a possibility that he could return to his parent club in the Premier League.
Spurs boss Frank will then have to evaluate whether to incorporate the attacker in his squad in the second half of the 2025-26 campaign or sent him out on yet another short-term loan spell.
Spurs looking to bolster their squad in Janaury
After a difficult start to the new season, Frank might consider making fresh additions to his squad to improve the team's performance in the second half of the season. Tottenham have been tracking Vasco da Gama wonderkid Rayan closely for months, encouraged by his rapid development and consistent end product in the Brazilian Serie A.
Sport reported earlier this week that Rayan had ended his association with super-agent Pini Zahavi, which could come as a boost for Spurs. The report further explained that when Zahavi was managing the player, Barcelona were considered the favourite candidate to secure the player's signature. This was because their director of football, Deco, was in talks with Zahavi and the club are generally known to be close to the player's representative. However, with Zahavi now out of the picture, Tottenham may hope their chances have gone up of convincing the 19-year-old to move to the Premier League.
What comes next for Spurs?
Spurs are currently 14th in the Premier League table after 17 matches, having lost their last two league games against Nottingham Forest and Liverpool. However, despite the poor run of form, Frank recently claimed that his team is on the 'right track' as the manager told Sky Sports: "Yeah, I think that's fair. I think it doesn't work if you say, 'Ah, the pros are, by the way, are so good. We have so many nice underlying performance indicators, but by the way, we lost 15 games in a row'. It doesn't work like that, so we need to win, and we need to win, hopefully, a lot of football matches.
"But what I like is that we haven't had two bad performances in a row. Maybe we lost two games in a row, but not two bad performances. I think it's a big difference. We performed terribly against Arsenal, which is very bad. But we put in a very good performance against PSG, for example. As an example, bad performance against Nottingham Forest, but a good performance against Liverpool. I know we lost it, but that's what you need to look at. And that's a good indicator of how we bounce back, how we work with the players and the team. And I think that's signs of something going in the right direction."
They will be back in action on Sunday as they travel to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace in an important fixture.
