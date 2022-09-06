Real Madrid most expensive player sales - How Real Madrid made over €1.4 billion in outgoing transfers

Real Madrid are not just big spenders, but have made some shrewd sales as well this century

It is not often that we look at Real Madrid as a club and realise how incredibly efficient the club's transfer sales strategy has proven to be.

They have not only earned a reputation when it comes to making record-breaking big signings, but they have also ensured they sold some high-profile players at eye-watering premiums.

In recent years, Madrid have invested their resources in signing youngsters for the future rather than already established stars and in their quest to do so, they have let go of some of their greatest-ever players.

A risky strategy perhaps, but one that has paid off as the sale of Cristiano Ronaldo for example not only saw Karim Benzema step up his game, but also allowed Vinicius Jr. to flourish.

The Portugal star is by no means the only player to have left Madrid for a big fee, though!

Real Madrid most expensive sales by season

Season Biggest sale Fee Total sales 2022/23 Casemiro €70.65M/£63.59M €92.15M/£82.94M 2021/22 Raphael Varane €40M/£36M €78M/£70.20M 2020/21 Achraf Hakimi €43M/£38.70M €104.20M/£93.78M 2019/20 Mateo Kovacic €45M/£40.50M €135.50M/£121.95M 2018/19 Cristiano Ronaldo €117M/£105.30M €136.10M/£122.49M 2017/18 Alvaro Morata €66M/£59.40M €132.50M/£119.25M 2016/17 Jese €25M/£22.50M €37.50M/£33.75M 2015/16 Asier Illarramendi €17M/£15.30M €32.65M/£29.39M 2014/15 Angel Di Maria €75M/£67.50M €112.10M/£100.89M 2013/14 Mesut Ozil €47M/£42.30M €113.50M/£102.15M 2012/13 Esteban Granero €8M/£7.20M €33.50M/£30.15M 2011/12 Ezequiel Garay €5.50M/£4.95M €8M/£7.20M 2010/11 Rafael van der Vaart €10.50M/£9.45M €10.50M/£9.45M 2009/10 Arjen Robben €25M/£22.50M €88.50M/£79.65M 2008/09 Robinho €43M/£38.70M €71M/£63.90M 2007/08 Cicinho €11M/£9.90M €42.40M/£38.16M 2006/07 Ronaldo €7.50M/£6.75M €15.35M/£13.82M 2005/06 Michael Owen €25M/£22.50M €43.10M/£38.79M 2004/05 Fernando Morientes €9.25M/£8.33M €9.25M/£8.33M 2003/04 Claude Makelele €20M/£18M €32.80M/£29.52M 2002/03 Fernando €5.20M/£4.68M €8.20M/£7.38M 2001/02 None Nil None 2000/01 Nicolas Anelka €34.50M/£31.05M €121.95M/£109.76M TOTAL €1.46b/£1.31b

Real Madrid top 10 most expensive player sales