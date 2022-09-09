Barcelona most expensive player sales - How Catalans earned over €1.4 billion in outgoing transfers

Barcelona have made some shrewd sales this century, even if it's not all been good business for the Catalans

Barcelona have mainly been making headlines for their lavish spending over the course of the last few seasons, but they have managed to earn plenty of cash as well.

That was not necessarily always by choice, though.

There was the infamous departure of Luis Figo to Real Madrid at the start of the century, which did not go down particularly well at Camp Nou.

Article continues below

And then there was Neymar's "betrayal" in 2017, which quite possibly caused an even bigger uproar.

More recently, they offloaded Arthur to Juventus in a deal that can only be described as a bit of creative accounting, before selling Philippe Coutinho at a significant loss just to get him off the books.

Still, it's earned them a nice bit of change over the course of the 21st century!

Barcelona most expensive sales by season

Season Biggest sale Fee Total sales 2022/23 Philippe Coutinho €20M/£18M €35M/£31.50M 2021/22 Emerson Royal €25M/£22.50M €70.55M/£63.50M 2020/21 Arthur Melo €76M/£68.40M €112M/£100.80M 2019/20 Malcom €40M/£36M €152.90M/£137.61M 2018/19 Paulinho €42M/£37.80M €146.05M/£131.45M 2017/18 Neymar €222M/£199.80M €232.50M/£209.25M 2016/17 Claudio Bravo €18M/£16.20M €33.80M/£30.42M 2015/16 Pedro €27M/£24.30M €38.30M/£34.47M 2014/15 Alexis Sanchez €42.50M/£38.25M €81.80M/£73.62M 2013/14 Thiago €25M/£22.50M €28.10M/£25.29M 2012/13 Ibrahim Afellay €500,000/£450,000 €500,000/£450,000 2011/12 Zlatan Ibrahimovic €24M/£21.60M €46.95M/£42.26M 2010/11 Yaya Toure €30M/£27M €52.70M/£47.43M 2009/10 Samuel Eto'o €20M/£18M €113.50M/£102.15M 2008/09 Ronaldinho €24.15M/£21.74M €54.59M/£49.13M 2007/08 Juliano Belletti €5.50M/£4.95M €14M/£12.60M 2006/07 Mark van Bommel €6M/£5.40M €13.20M/£11.88M 2005/06 Juan Roman Riquelme €8M/£7.20M €11M/£9.90M 2004/05 Luis Garcia €8.75M/£7.88M €14.75M/£13.28M 2003/04 Fabio Rochemback €2.50M/£2.25M €43.85M/£39.47M 2002/03 Mikel Arteta €7.90M/£7.11M €11.55M/£10.40M 2001/02 Simao €12.91M/£11.62M €37.31M/£33.58M 2000/01 Luis Figo €60M/£54M €74.80M/£67.32M TOTAL €1.42b/£1.28b

*All figures are taken from Transfermarkt unless stated otherwise.

FC Barcelona top 10 most expensive player sales