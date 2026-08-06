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‘Too good for Turkey!’ - Jamie Carragher slams Mohamed Salah for joining Trabzonspor after Liverpool exit
Carragher questions Salah's career choice
Salah was greeted by thousands of hysterical supporters after touching down in Turkey, but Carragher believes the Egyptian superstar has made a significant error in his career path. Salah is set to agree a two-year deal to join Turkish Super Lig side Trabzonspor, despite long-standing interest from the Saudi Pro League and various elite European outfits.
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Salah 'too good' for Turkey, claims Carragher
Speaking to the Football Ramble, the former Liverpool defender expressed his shock that the winger opted for a move away from the traditional big five leagues. "I never believed he was going to go to Saudi, because number one, he's too good for that. I think he can be playing in Serie A. Turkey for me feels a level too low," he said.
While Trabzonspor have secured a massive coup, Carragher is disappointed that Salah did not follow the blueprint of Cristiano Ronaldo by staying at a "prestigious" club. Carragher admitted he expected the 34-year-old to land at a historic institution in Italy rather than moving to Trabzon, who finished third in the Super Lig last term.
"I was convinced he'd end up at an AC Milan or Juventus or somewhere like that, maybe his wages were a problem," Carragher added. "I don't know him, obviously have never spoken to him. But he's like Ronaldo, he's so driven, his numbers mean so much to him. I thought, he can still do this in Turkey by the way, but I thought he'd want to play at a real prestigious club."
Ambition versus wage demands
The core of Carragher's criticism lies in the belief that Salah is sacrificing visibility and high-level competition for a payday in a less demanding league. To facilitate the move, the Turkish side reportedly put together a lucrative package worth €17 million per year.
Even though Trabzonspor will compete in the Europa League next season, Carragher insists the daily grind of the Turkish league is beneath a player who recently walked away from a £400,000-a-week contract at Liverpool.
"Obviously his wage demands have put a few people off but I thought he might almost curb those demands a little bit to almost get a better club," Carragher continued. "To go to an AC Milan or Juventus or whoever it may be, play at the San Siro, still playing in big games, still playing in Europe. Turkey just feels like... I just think he's better than that."
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A new chapter in Trabzon
Despite the criticism, Salah appears fully committed to his new adventure in the north of Turkey, where he will reunite with former Premier League stars like Manchester United loanee Andre Onana and ex-City defender Stefan Savic. The "Egyptian King" leaves behind a legendary legacy on Merseyside, having secured every major trophy available, including the Premier League and Champions League titles.
While Carragher remains skeptical, the reception Salah received at Istanbul Atatürk Airport suggests he will be treated as a deity in his new home. Trabzonspor are desperate to reclaim the domestic title they last lifted in 2022, and they are betting heavily that Salah's presence will bridge the gap to rivals Galatasaray and Fenerbahce.
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