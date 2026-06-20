Jude Bellingham has Toni Kroos' backing as Real Madrid legend defends England star amid criticism

Bellingham has found himself in the crosshairs of the Spanish media and sections of the fanbase in recent months following a perceived dip in form. Despite a sensational start to life in the Spanish capital, injuries – including a shoulder operation and subsequent muscular issues – have hampered his ability to maintain the sky-high standards he set during his debut campaign at Real Madrid.

However, Kroos, who shared a dressing room with the 23-year-old before his retirement, is having none of the negativity. Speaking on a podcast alongside Rio Ferdinand, the legendary midfielder was quick to remind listeners of Bellingham's immense quality. "His first year in Madrid was crazy. It surprised me quite a bit," the former Madrid man admitted when reflecting on their time together.