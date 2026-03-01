Todd Boehly reveals why he signed Marc Cucurella for Chelsea despite having 'no idea what made a good football player'

Speaking at a panel session for iConnections, Boehly was remarkably candid about his lack of technical football knowledge during that first chaotic summer window. He explained that because the established management team had moved on following the change in ownership, he was forced to learn the intricacies of the transfer market while on the job. The lack of a permanent sporting director meant the co-owner had to rely on a different kind of logic to ensure the squad was reinforced before the season began.

Boehly detailed the daunting circumstances of his arrival, stating as reported by Sports Illustrated: "Having taken over in the circumstances that we did, basically the whole management team left. I was stuck being interim Sporting Director for a summer, having no idea what made a good football player. But knowing that Marc Cucurella, if Man City wanted him, I want him. It was really simple that way."