Timely injury boost for Tottenham as key player returns to training ahead of Roberto De Zerbi's reunion with Brighton

De Zerbi explained the situation regarding the 28-year-old’s fitness prior to last weekend’s loss at the Stadium of Light, noting that he was not yet ready to travel.

During his pre-match press conference last Friday, the manager stated: "Bentancur is working with us, but not completely, but we are enough to fight, to play and to make points."

Following Tottenham's seventh defeat in eight league games, the midfielder finally joined the full training session on Wednesday afternoon. He is now expected to be fit for the upcoming visit of Brighton.