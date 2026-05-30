Viral stunt sees World Cup's 'least-known' player Tim Payne hit staggering 2.5m followers on Instagram

Scarsini mobilised his substantial digital following by posting a video across TikTok and Instagram that accumulated over six million views. Explaining his strategic selection process, Scarsini urged fans to rally behind the veteran full-back: "I looked at all the teams that play the World Cup for the least-known player and, after analysing one by one, I found it.

"Tim Payne is a defender and has a very difficult task: help New Zealand win their first World Cup match. They have never won one. What needs to be done to be the hero of the World Cup? First, follow Tim Payne. I'm going to tag him. Explode his posts with likes and comments. We need to start naming Tim Payne everywhere. You have to make videos feeding the legend of Tim Payne. If you have the World Cup album, upload a photo with your sticker."