This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Tigres and Rayados both seek to sign Ángel Correa – how much would they have to pay for the Argentine player? A. Correa Tigres Monterrey Atletico Madrid Liga MX Clubs from Turkey and Argentina are also interested in signing the Atlético de Madrid player Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below He is valued at $16 million according to Transfermarkt

The World Cup champion has scored 7 goals this season

The president of Tigres spoke about the club's interest Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱