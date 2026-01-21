Three-time Champions League winners open Emi Martinez transfer talks as Aston Villa face fight to keep hold of No.1 goalkeeper

While Martinez has enjoyed a great spell as Villa's goalkeeper, he is often the subject of transfer speculation over his future. At the end of last season, the 33-year-old appeared to say goodbye to Villa fans, fuelling talk that he would soon be playing for a new team.

Manager Emery was more ambiguous, saying at the time: "We will see. Of course, it is the last match here [this season], and I don't know. We will see about the team, the players, but of course, they are responding on the field."

However, no exit ever materialised. Martinez is thought to have been a target for Ruben Amorim at Manchester United, though the Red Devils instead chose to sign young Belgian Senne Lammens, while previous interest from the Saudi Pro League also never came to fruition. He remains a Villa player and has featured in 21 games so far this term, helping the Villans up to third in the Premier League table.