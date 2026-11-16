Three factors that will determine if Bruno Fernandes has Man Utd future under Mauricio Pochettino - with Morgan Schneiderlin addressing transfer talk around Red Devils captain
When Fernandes' contract at Old Trafford expires
As things stand, the Portuguese playmaker will see his current deal at Old Trafford expire in the summer of 2027. United have the option of triggering a 12-month extension in those terms, which would allow them to protect the value of a prized asset through another couple of transfer windows.
The expectation is that if no agreement is reached before the current campaign comes to a close, then a sale will be sanctioned - with United being backed into a corner. It has been suggested that a parting of ways could take place in January.
Teams from the Saudi Pro League that have been sniffing around Fernandes for some time are ready to rekindle their interest and put lucrative proposals on the table. Premier League giants that are enduring another testing domestic campaign may have little choice but to cash in.
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Games & goals: Fernandes' record at Man Utd
Fernandes has been a revelation for them since joining from Sporting in January 2020, with the history books being rewritten last season when registering 21 assists across a single English top-flight season.
He is closing in on 350 appearances for United, having already passed 100 goals, and has filled the captain’s armband since July 2023. There may not be many chapters left to write in his Manchester-based story.
Ex-Chelsea and Tottenham boss Pochettino is preparing to take the reins at Old Trafford - as he sees out his commitments with the USMNT - and the Argentine faces some big decisions on several senior figures at the so-called ‘Theatre of Dreams’.
He will have a big say on Fernandes’ future and how prominently the 32-year-old midfielder figures in his plans heading forward. The new man at the helm needs everybody to be pulling in the same direction and buying into his ambitious project.
Will Fernandes leave in the January transfer window?
Asked if he sees Fernandes staying beyond the end of the next transfer window, ex-United star Schneiderlin - who played under Poch at Southampton and was speaking in association with ComeOn - told GOAL: “Knowing Mauricio Pochettino, he will analyse the situation. He will analyse Bruno Fernandes and his desire, his attitude, and whether he wants to work hard. If he feels that Bruno Fernandes has an eye elsewhere, you have to put the club - one of the biggest in the world - ahead of any single player.
“He will always put the collective before individual players. Of course, Bruno has legs: he runs, he can press, and he can bring a lot to the team. But if Pochettino feels that he's not the right fit in terms of character, or if he sees something that isn't right, he will make a call.
“He will understand the situation before he arrives, and he will make sure he takes the best decision for the football club.”
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Pochettino opens a new era at Anfield vs Liverpool
United supporters will be desperate to see Fernandes remain in his current surroundings, given all that he has contributed to the collective cause over the last six years, but also appreciate that the club cannot allow any single player to become a distraction.
Fernandes will likely lead the Red Devils out in Pochettino’s first game at the helm, with a new era set to be opened in the most testing of surroundings as a trip to Anfield for a meeting with old adversaries Liverpool is taken in on Sunday.
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