God Save the King! Thomas Tuchel reveals if he will sing the England national anthem at the World Cup as he bids to 'earn right'

When Tuchel was sworn in as England's new manager, following a successful and long spell with Southgate at the helm, not everyone was thrilled. Some media outlets wanted a British manager, as did ex-Premier League manager Harry Redknapp. But the former Bayern Munich boss said he was "proud" to take up the challenge of guiding England to their first World Cup triumph since 1966.

"I am very proud to have been given the honour of leading the England team," he said in October 2024. "I have long felt a personal connection to the game in this country, and it has given me some incredible moments already. To have the chance to represent England is a huge privilege, and the opportunity to work with this special and talented group of players is very exciting. Working closely with Anthony [Barry] as my assistant coach, we will do everything we can to make England successful and the supporters proud. I want to thank The FA, in particular Mark and John, for their trust and I am looking forward to starting our journey together."