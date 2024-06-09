Thomas Tuchel Manchester UnitedGetty/GOAL
Gill Clark

Thomas Tuchel makes decision on replacing Erik ten Hag at Man Utd after holding talks with Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Manchester UnitedThomas TuchelTransfersErik ten HagPremier League

Thomas Tuchel has decided against replacing Erik ten Hag at Manchester United following talks with Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Tuchel holds talks with Man Utd
  • Decides against move to Red Devils
  • Erik ten Hag's future still uncertain
Article continues below