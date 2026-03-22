Thomas Tuchel to call up Newcastle's Harvey Barnes to replace injured Arsenal star Eberechi Eze in England squad

The definitive decision permanently closes a long-running saga regarding his international eligibility. Eligible through his maternal grandparents, the Scottish setup had pushed heavily for a switch. However, Clarke recently conceded defeat, ending all speculation once and for all. Outlining the situation clearly to the media last month, he stated: “It’s the perennial question, everybody keeps asking me about it. This time I can say for sure, Harvey is going to concentrate on trying to play for England. He’s not going to come to Scotland. You can put that one out there. Nobody needs to ask me about it any more and nobody needs to ask Harvey. He can make his decision and we move on.”