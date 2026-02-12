Getty
Thomas Tuchel set to extend England stay and sign new contract until 2028
When does Tuchel's current England contract expire?
Ex-Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain boss Tuchel took charge of England in January 2025 - having agreed to take the reins a few months prior to that. His initial deal was a relatively short one that would see him complete a World Cup cycle.
Faultless progress was made through qualification for 2026 finals, with the Three Lions considered to be one of the favourites to land a global crown on North American soil. Tuchel has been charged with bringing 60 years of international pain to a close for England’s men’s team.
Tuchel linked with Man Utd, Tottenham & Real Madrid
Questions have, however, been asked of his future before a first trophy is chased down. With his current contract due to expire in the summer, a return to domestic coaching has been mooted. The 52-year-old is among those said to have been considered by Manchester United as they prepare to appoint a permanent successor to Ruben Amorim - with Michael Carrick in interim charge of the Red Devils for now.
Tottenham, who have sacked Thomas Frank, are also said to be admirers, while Real Madrid are another heavyweight outfit working under a caretaker coach at present - with Alvaro Arbeloa taking over from Xabi Alonso. Questions are being asked of whether Pep Guardiola will still be at Manchester City next season and if Luis Enrique will agree fresh terms at PSG.
The English Football Association is aware of those rumours and are moving to ensure that Tuchel remains at their helm heading forward. The Times reports that a deal through a “home” Euros in 2028 has been thrashed out.
Tuchel enjoying life in international football
Tuchel has previously left the door open for talks, having expressed his happiness in international management. He has said: “I know from many years in professional and club football what makes me happy and what brings the best out of me. I feel re-energised and I love to work with the players and be close to the Premier League. I also know the level of support and trust I have.”
The FA is said to “consider retaining one of the world’s elite coaches as a significant coup, especially when major posts in the club game are either open now or poised to become so”. They have seen leading players, such as captain Harry Kane and Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice, speak “glowingly” of Tuchel.
England do have previous when it comes to handing out contract extensions before a World Cup has taken place, with a similar approach being adopted with Fabio Capello in 2010. Tuchel is considered to be a better fit when it comes to long-term planning.
Nations League draw & World Cup quest: England in 2026
He will be at the Nations League draw in Brussels on Thursday. England are in Pot Three there and will be paired with one of the top seeds - Portugal, France, Spain or Germany. The competition gets underway in September, with the finals taking place next summer.
The Times claims “winning it is among England’s ambitions and wanting Tuchel to be in charge for it is another factor in the FA’s thinking”. He will, however, “be judged on his record in major tournaments, especially the World Cup”. England have friendly dates with Uruguay and Japan to come in March.
They will then face New Zealand and Costa Rica in pre-World Cup games staged in Florida, before moving to a training base in Kansas City. Their bid for a global title will be opened against Group L rivals Croatia in Dallas on June 17. Ghana will then be faced in Boston on June 23 and Panama four days later in New Jersey.
