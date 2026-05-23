England have plans to prevent 'Spygate' antics at World Cup as Thomas Tuchel promises extra security measures

The preparation for the United States also involves a secret standby list of players who must be ready to drop everything if an injury occurs. Tuchel revealed that he spoke to around 50 players before naming his final 26-man squad, and the reaction of those who missed out has influenced who remains on the high-priority replacement list.

Tuchel detailed his approach to the standby situation, saying: "First of all, we don't want anyone to be injured but are aware of the possibility that we can bring players. The players all know that. The wording in the phone calls was slightly different from players who were very, very close to a phone call, and we said: 'Listen, you're very, very high up on the list,' but without promising.

"I still think it can make a huge difference: who of the central defenders and who of the midfielders needs to be replaced? So you cannot say at once, Then I pick you, and I didn't do this. The wording was kind of different. The ones who were close, and to be totally open, the reaction also of the players towards the disappointment just also plays a factor. Because I learned a lot yesterday from all the phone calls. And it gave me just confirmation of who would pick the phone up happily when we called. Even in Australia on holiday. Who will it be, and when do I have to be where?"