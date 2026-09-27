Thomas Tuchel laments at 'decisive moment' as England fall to Spain in Nations League thriller

Tuchel did not hold back in his assessment of the Three Lions' performance following a rollercoaster Nations League clash with Spain. The German tactician expressed his frustration with a defensive display that left his side chasing the game against the reigning European champions. Early individual errors set the tone, with Marc Guehi caught out by a high press from Lamine Yamal for the opening goal, before a misplaced pass from Nico O’Reilly allowed Spain to double their advantage and leave Wembley stunned.

Reflecting on the opening exchanges, Tuchel admitted that his side had climbed a mountain of their own making. Speaking to ITV Sport after the final whistle, the former Chelsea boss delivered a blunt verdict on the initial stages of the match. "Terrible start, the worst start possible. It makes it so difficult to be behind against this kind of team. The reaction was very good. After 10, 12 minutes, we were the better team, but we made two or three big mistakes. We conceded big chances but overall we were better, we dominated, we were in the opponent's half, created, scored two goals. I think it was our best 15 minutes after the whistle," he stated.