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'I'm not sure yet!' Thomas Tuchel delivers double England injury blow ahead of Czech Republic clash as Ezri Konsa and Nico O'Reilly miss training
Tuchel monitors defensive duo
England head coach Tuchel is facing a selection headache ahead of Tuesday's trip to Prague after two key squad members were sidelined during the final preparations. Konsa and O'Reilly were notably absent from the collective training session held at Tottenham's base on Monday morning. While the rest of the 24-man squad prepared for the flight to the Czech capital, the Arsenal and Manchester City defenders were confined to individualised programmes as they struggle to overcome fitness concerns.
The timing is particularly frustrating for Tuchel, who is desperate to find defensive stability following Saturday's 3-2 loss to world champions Spain at Wembley. The German coach revealed that the pair are dealing with lingering problems that prevented them from joining their team-mates on the grass. When asked if the duo would be available for the match at the Fortuna Arena, Tuchel told reporters on Monday evening: 'I'm not sure yet. They missed training today - that's what you saw. It was because of minor issues. But there are still issues.'
- AFP
Final fitness checks looming
England face a demanding schedule during the current international break with three matches on the horizon. Following Tuesday's clash against the Czech Republic, Tuchel's side will travel to face Croatia on Saturday before concluding the break with a return fixture against the Czechs on October 6.
Expanding on the fitness situation within the camp, the England boss added: 'Today in the morning we had a light training for the guys who started the game. The very last checks will be made tomorrow morning. If the doctors and physios give thumbs up then we're good to go. One day longer would really make a difference. I feel the players who were on the pitch today all really want to play and are up for it.'
Pressure builds for a result
After a losing start to the Nations League campaign, England find themselves in a challenging position as they return to League A this season, having spent the previous edition in League B. Tuchel's side face a crucial test against the Czech Republic, who are also aiming to bounce back after succumbing to a 2-1 defeat against Croatia in their opening fixture.
Discussing the stakes of the match, Tuchel said: 'It is a bit early for 'must-win'. It is a bit early in the group for 'must-win'. We respect the quality of the opposition. I feel I always need a result, no matter where. Especially after defeat, even if this is the way to go forward, even then you just need it for yourself, and to show straight away a reaction. The match tomorrow has the highest priority.'
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Building on summer success and past milestones
England enter the campaign fresh off a third-place finish at the World Cup this summer. The Three Lions are looking to replicate their best-ever performance in the UEFA Nations League, which came during the inaugural 2018-19 edition when they also secured a third-place finish.
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