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Thomas Tuchel given ‘disastrous World Cup’ warning on the back of ‘strange decision’ - with Harry Redknapp explaining what could force England boss to quit
Tuchel handed contract extension through Euro 2028
Having landed domestic titles and a Champions League crown across spells in charge of Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Bayern Munich, Tuchel agreed to start sipping from England’s supposedly poisoned chalice from the start of 2025.
He oversaw a faultless run through World Cup qualification - picking up maximum points and conceding no goals - but not everybody has been won over by the brand of football delivered by a man that promised change but has mirrored predecessor Sir Gareth Southgate in many ways.
Winning is, of course, all that matters and Tuchel could become the man to end 60 years of hurt in 2026 as football finally comes home after six decades of wandering aimlessly around in the international wilderness.
The Football Association is so confident that they have the right coach at the helm that a contract extension through Euro 2028 - which will take place on British and Irish soil - has already been signed, sealed and delivered.
Eyebrows have been raised there, with Tuchel yet to prove anything in truly competitive action, and questions have already been asked of what would happen to those terms if the Three Lions were to leave North America this summer with tails wedged between collective legs.
Could Tuchel vacate his post after the 2026 World Cup?
Quizzed on whether fresh terms should always be earned, rather than gifted, ex-Tottenham and West Ham boss Redknapp - speaking in association with BuzzBallz - told GOAL of how a promising situation could quickly sour: “It was a strange decision. Let's hope he earns it.
“If England have a disastrous World Cup, he's going to get some grief, let's be truthful. Everybody gets it with England. We've had great people, great managers, been destroyed over the years. Even the great Bobby Robson, he got his fair amount of grief and stick. Graham Taylor - a great man, lovely man - they've all had it.
“If we have a disastrous World Cup then I think you'll get so much grief you probably won't want to stick around!”
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Tuchel has made it clear that he will be doing things his way, with the 52-year-old ruffling a few feathers with big selection calls in his 26-man World Cup squad. A couple of those left at home are considered by Redknapp to be the kind of entertainers that are now in short supply across modern football.
Asked to pick out those that he would happily pay to watch, a man once overlooked by the FA for international coaching duties said: “There's not the characters around that there were, there's not that many players to be perfectly truthful that get me off my seat anymore.
“I love people with real ability, who can do things, beat people and change a game. I like Cole Palmer when he's on his game. Obviously he's not gone to the World Cup, he's missed out. Phil Foden as well, they're two of the players I love watching - two English lads that I enjoy watching. I like [Eberechi] Eze at Arsenal, I think when he gets on the ball he's got amazing ability to make things happen.
“Man United at the moment haven't really got those special players like they've had in the past under Fergie [Sir Alex Ferguson]. There's players around but I'd like to see more more people with ability to do something special.
“I do think a lot of it now, the kids now who go into academies, it's all about pass, pass, pass. I want to see people dribble. I still want to see people pick the ball up and be able to beat somebody one on one. I don't see too much of that now.
“I hate it when I see wingers get the ball, pass it backwards or square when they have got one against one with a defender. Back in the day you'd have got slaughtered if you'd have done that if you didn't take the defender on, but that's how it's gone unfortunately.”
- BuzzBallz
2026 World Cup: England & Tuchel hoping to excite in North America
England are hoping to generate plenty of excitement over the course of the next month, with their latest World Cup quest set to be opened when facing Croatia at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday. Redknapp will be among those watching on from afar in the hope that somebody - including Tuchel - can get him on his feet and provide something to shout about.
BuzzBallz is on a mission to bring some fun back to football fandom this summer - encouraging fans to get involved and embrace the lighter side of the game. To mark the 21,866 days since England last won a major international trophy, cult-favourite ready-to-drink brand BuzzBallz is giving away 21,866 products to fans who share creative, funny and unexpected photos or videos via social media showing where their BuzzBallz have turned up during the tournament.
How far will England go at the World Cup?
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