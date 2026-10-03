AFP
'Highest level' - Thomas Tuchel hails 'complete performance' as England run riot in Croatia and maintain Nations League momentum
Tuchel celebrates perfect tactical execution
Tuchel was full of admiration for his side after England produced a devastating display of attacking football to overwhelm Croatia in Rijeka. "That was a 90-minute performance at the highest level from everyone. From the first until the last minute, everyone who started and everyone came from the bench. It was the highest level and congratulations to the team," The German tactician told AFP.
Tuchel noted how his side remained relentless despite the scoreline, refusing to take their foot off the gas against an aging Croatian midfield that struggled to keep pace with England's younger stars. The victory moved England onto six points in their group, keeping them firmly in the hunt for a top-two finish and a place in the Nations League quarter-finals.
- Getty Images Sport
Tuchel impressed by England's relentless display
Reflecting on the flow of the match, Tuchel was particularly pleased with the energy his players displayed in the opening exchanges. "On an away pitch, very, very impressive. We created so many chances. The first 40 minutes we were so fluid from the start. I remember looking at the clock, I thought, 'Wow, this is a good three minutes', then looked again and it was a good seven minutes. It just never stopped."
He added: "We kept the pace up and played through the gaps. We were very clinical. Stayed hungry in our counter pressing and defending, so we did the basics right. I love the attitude. We always played humble and always got the basics right and that's why it was a complete performance," the manager added.
Kane and Bellingham lead the charge
Captain Harry Kane was equally vocal about the quality of the performance, echoing his manager's sentiments regarding the team's dominance. His two goals took his international tally to 89, further cementing his status as the greatest goalscorer in the history of the national team. "Every man was at the highest level. Unbelievable from start to finish. We spoke a lot about having a 90-minute game from start to finish, being completely dominant with the ball and without the ball. That was it right there," Kane said after the match.
He remarked: "We're at our best when we're free and when we're physically overpowering and making it a Premier League level. You saw that out there today. They couldn't live with our pace, with our runs."
- Getty Images Sport
Looking ahead to the Czech Republic
England now turn their attention to Tuesday’s clash against the Czech Republic, where they will look to conclude their three-week international window on a high. A victory in that fixture would almost certainly secure a top-two finish in their Nations League group, guaranteeing a place in the quarter-finals next year.
For Kane, the match holds additional personal significance, as a 125th cap would see him equal Peter Shilton’s long-standing appearance record for the Three Lions. The striker joked about his substitution in the second half against Croatia, saying, "Would be nice. That is why the manager takes me off, to save me for the next one!"
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting