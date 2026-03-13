'We're not finished yet!' - Thomas Muller aiming to inspire Vancouver Whitecaps to sensational comeback after heavy defeat Champions Cup knockout clash

Despite trailing by three goals, the 36-year-old World Cup winner was quick to lift his teammates' spirits after the defeat. Speaking to OneSoccer, Muller revealed that the match was far from over.

"We're not finished yet," the German veteran insisted. "A 3-0 scoreline is a very difficult result, but it is not impossible. That is our attitude heading into the return fixture. It is only half-time in the tie, and we will try to strike back next week."