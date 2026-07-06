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'This is the most optimistic I've been' - Chris Wondolowski backs USMNT World Cup run as San Jose Quakes legend reflects on his own tournament experience

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Chris Wondolowski backs the USMNT to make a World Cup run as the Quakes legend reflects on his own tournament journey and the Bay Area’s soccer buzz.

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Chris Wondolowski isn't afraid to admit it. He's jealous.

When he sees 20,000 to 30,000 fans pack nearby San Pedro Square in downtown San Jose for watch parties, or watches U.S. National Team games played in his own backyard in Santa Clara, part of him wishes he could be back out on the pitch with the Americans.

But that's the life of a professional athlete. You get your moment in the spotlight before moving on and watching others enjoy theirs.

"It's unreal," Wondolowski told GOAL at the San Jose Earthquakes' Wine and Dine charity event last Tuesday. "The buzz and to see what's been created, the atmosphere behind [it]. To have your home fans, and then your family and friends there. It's truly special."

Wondolowski, of course, had plenty of special moments of his own during an illustrious 17-year career. He was recently named to the 2026 National Soccer Hall of Fame after scoring 171 MLS goals during his time with the Houston Dynamo and Earthquakes. He also earned 35 caps for the U.S. men's national team, scoring 11 goals, and was part of Jurgen Klinsmann's 2014 World Cup squad that reached the Round of 16 against Belgium.

In the latest edition of GOAL Convo, a recurring Q&A with central figures in the American soccer scene, Wondolowski reflects on his own World Cup experience, what this tournament has meant to him and what he's up to these days.

NOTE: This interview has been lightly edited for brevity and clarity.


  • USA v Bosnia and Herzegovina: Round Of 32 - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    ON THE USMNT

    GOAL: What is your assessment of the U.S. Men’s National Team right now, based on what you’ve seen from the squad?

    WONDOLOWSKI: Anything can happen in a tournament. You always need a little bit of luck to fall on your side and some things to go right.

    That being said, this is the most optimistic I’ve been behind the Men’s National Team, maybe ever. Especially with the way they played the first two games. Even [unclear], it’s tough to lose, but just how they went out there, they’re entertaining. They’re fun to watch.

    I’m hoping they can make a little run. I’m very excited...

    GOAL: What do you think that’s down to? Is it the players, the coaching or a combination of both? They’re playing pretty proactively, as you said.

    WONDOLOWSKI: I think it’s all kind of a perfect storm right now.

    The coaching staff is doing a great job of preparing these guys. The players have come ready and prepared. As much as you want to say, it’s not a friendly, it’s not a Gold Cup, it’s the World Cup. That’s why you’re seeing them at their best.

    They’re highly tuned in to every play, every tackle, every pass, every shot. It’s cool to see.

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  • Belgium v USA: Round of 16 - 2014 FIFA World Cup BrazilGetty Images Sport

    REFLECTING ON HIS WORLD CUP EXPERIENCE

    GOAL: What do you remember about your own World Cup experience?

    WONDOLOWSKI: It was such an amazing experience, just to represent your country. Especially down in Brazil, there was such a buzz about it and an energy around the whole country.

    It was also one of the tough times, as well. I wish I scored that one against Belgium. That was an amazing opportunity, and it was there.

    But that being said, it was still an amazing ride and something I always loved.


    GOAL: From a positive perspective, what could you take out of it? Obviously, for all 26 players on this roster, this is their dream. What was the positive for you from that experience?

    WONDOLOWSKI: That is the dream. That’s the ultimate pinnacle as a player, to represent your country in a World Cup.

    To hear that national anthem before a game and then go out there - I was lucky enough to go against Cristiano Ronaldo in the Portugal game and also play in the Belgium game.

    Again, it’s just such a high, and it’s something that will always stick with you.


  • Soccer Fans Gather To Watch USA v Bosnia And HerzegovinaGetty Images News

    ON WHAT HE'S BEING DOING DURING THE WORLD CUP

    GOAL: The World Cup is here. What have you been doing to stay connected to it and follow it throughout the tournament?

    WONDOLOWSKI: I’m definitely following it all. I’m part of the Bay Area Host Committee, on the advisory board for them, so I’ve stayed involved that way, doing a lot of different activities and promoting it.

    But it’s also about promoting what the Bay Area has to offer, especially on a global stage. It’s pretty special. As you see, the game can unite so many, and that’s something special.

    GOAL: How has the World Cup compared to previous soccer tournaments the Bay Area has had?

    WONDOLOWSKI: It was great to have the Gold Cup here last summer, but that being said, it doesn’t rate anywhere near the World Cup.

    The energy is amazing. You see San Pedro Square filling up with over 20,000 people for all the big games. I bet tonight’s over 25,000, probably more.

    It’s pretty cool to see what the Bay Area showcases, and the fans, too. It’s also how knowledgeable the fans are. I think it’s nice that some of the casual fans are starting to realize, like, “Oh, what is this game?”

    A lot of the games have been amazing, very exciting, and the superstars have really stepped up and shown off this World Cup. I think it’s been a great recipe so far.

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  • WHAT'S NEXT?

    The USMNT face off Belgium in a highly anticipated Round of 16 clash on Monday night. The Quakes resume their season on July 22.

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