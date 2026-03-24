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Thirty-year trophy wait over?! Aston Villa tipped for memorable double as former defender explains how to prevent Unai Emery departure
Emery is a four-time winner of the Europa League
Villa last got their hands on a prestigious prize in 1996, when savouring League Cup glory. Three decades later and the plan is to bring that barren spell to a glittering end. Positive progress has been made to the Europa League quarter-finals.
Having forced their way into top-five contention over recent seasons, the plan had been to avoid second-tier competition in Europe. They did, however, slip to sixth in the Premier League standings last season and are having to make do.
Emery is the ideal candidate to lead Villa down the continental path that they find themselves on, as a four-time winner of the competition. He also guided Arsenal to the Europa League final during a largely forgettable 18-month stint as Gunners boss.
The Villans are considered to be favourites to land that honour in 2025-26 - amid competition from the likes of Porto, Nottingham Forest and Real Betis - and a loyal fan base is desperate to savour that winning feeling again.
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Can Aston Villa end trophy drought with Europa League glory?
Former Villa star Dunne believes that Champions League football will be back in the West Midlands next season. Speaking exclusively to GOAL via BetVictor Online Casino, the Irishman said when asked if qualification there will be secured through the Premier League, Europa League, or both: “Quite possibly both. I think they had a dip in form in the league and it started to look like it was falling apart a bit but the result in midweek [a 2-0 win over Lille] and then the result against West Ham changes the atmosphere around the place, that's that belief and I think the fact that both Liverpool and Chelsea are failing at the moment - they just can't seem to string any sort of performances or results together - boosts Villa.
“When they've got their best 11 - [Youri] Tielemans is back - once they get their best 11 back, they're more than capable of finishing top four or five. I think they're strong enough and I don't think they have to over-exert themselves in the Europa League by swapping players around and changing their team too much. I think they'll keep a fairly balanced enough 11 or 14 players between now and the end of the season and that should be enough.
“I think they'll win the Europa League and I'm hoping that fifth as a minimum in the Premier League, so the Champions League is huge because they need to keep Emery and I think that's what he wants.”
How long will Emery remain in charge at Villa Park?
Emery is under contract at Villa until 2029. He has already worked at the likes of Sevilla, Arsenal, Villarreal and Paris Saint-Germain, but is being tipped to take charge of another heavyweight outfit at some stage.
Villa are hoping to match the 54-year-old’s ambition, with the club’s former president of football operations - Monchi - telling Mundo Maldini recently: “He was already at PSG and Arsenal. I am not sure, but if you tell me it’s going to be Madrid, Barcelona, United, I don’t know.
“I know he is happy in Birmingham and he is happy at Aston Villa. He’s qualified to coach top class players and he has already done it. He can do it. He has the ability to get the best out of every player. I have witnessed first-hand just how methodical and hard-working he is when preparing. It pays off in 95 per cent of cases.
“This year was complicated, because we had to go through a difficult market. The financial burden was a major burden. In the last month they have missed Tielemans, [Boubacar] Kamara and [John] McGinn, all key players. They play an average of 45 or 50 games.
“The priority objective must be to qualify for the Champions League. They have had a magnificent season, also with the excitement of the Europa League. The squad has bought the message. If you talk to [Ollie] Watkins, [Ezri] Konsa, McGinn or [Matty] Cash, they are in a golden age.”
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Aston Villa fixtures 2025-26: European & Premier League action
Villa are preparing to face Serie A side Bologna in the last eight of Europa League competition - with a trip to Italy next on their agenda once another international break has been completed.
They then have seven Premier League games to take in - starting with a trip to Forest on April 12 - and will be eager to ensure that a six-point advantage over sixth-placed Chelsea and the Champions League-chasing pack is maintained.