Third time lucky? Brighton make official bid for rising Bundesliga star Said El Mala after having two offers turned down already

According to Sky Sport, Brighton’s January opening move was substantial, featuring a guaranteed transfer fee of approximately €25-26m. The deal also included a 10 per cent sell-on clause and would have seen El Mala earn a gross salary of up to €3.5m per season in the Premier League. In a unique twist, the Seagulls even offered to sign his brother, Malek, who currently plays for Koln’s reserve side, but Kessler refused to engage in negotiations to avoid unsettling the squad during their relegation battle.

Kessler has been vocal about his desire to keep the youngster, stating: "As a rule, I do not comment on speculation like that in detail. What matters to us is that Said has made very positive progress in a short time and has contributed significantly to our season so far with his performances. It is important for us to closely support him, provide him with stability, and take the next steps together so that he continues to help us in the second half of the season."