VIDEO: Thierry Henry works out with girlfriend Andrea Rajacic as Arsenal legend shows off his ripped physique
The secret to Henry's physique
Henry may have walked away from professional football over a decade ago, but the Frenchman's dedication to his craft clearly hasn't waned. Moving away from the lean, sprinting frame that terrorised Premier League defences, the Gunners legend has transitioned into a more powerhouse build, frequently hitting the gym to maintain a shredded look as he approaches 50.
The former striker took to Instagram to share a rare glimpse into his private training regime, sporting a 10kg weighted vest to increase the difficulty of his circuit. The footage captured Henry's unwavering competitive drive, proving that the discipline required to reach the pinnacle of the sport remains a fundamental part of his daily life.
Watch the clip
Working out with Rajacic
Henry wasn't alone for the intense session, as he was joined by his partner, Rajacic. While the Bosnian model typically shuns the limelight, she was front and center for this workout, matching the World Cup winner rep for rep. Henry paired the video with a caption outlining his strict lifestyle code: "1 HOUR session with MY PARTNER IN CRIME and a 10kg vest on. WORK HARD, EAT WELL, NO SUGAR!!!"
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Life after professional football
While Henry has stepped away from the dugout following spells with Monaco, Montreal Impact, and the Belgium national team, his influence on the game remains massive. He is currently a pillar of the celebrated CBS Sports Champions League coverage, where his tactical intelligence and charisma have made him a hit with audiences worldwide alongside Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards.