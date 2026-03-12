Thierry Henry exclusive: Kylian Mbappe gave caviar to people all the time - now he's getting destroyed

Speaking exclusively to GOAL, in association with Lay's, Henry claimed Mbappe has been judged unfairly for most of his career because of the high standards people set him when he was young.
Henry said: "For me, I'm not even thinking about the Ballon d'Or, that comes with what you do. I'm just thinking, this is a guy that started with… he's only played two World Cups and went to two finals. He scored in two, he won one, lost one. Not a lot of people can say that. Not a lot of people have done that.
"But unfortunately for Kylian, you find yourself in a situation when you give caviar to people all the time, and just one day out of the year that you don't, boy you are you going to get murdered. It's crazy, but that's how it is. That's a level of where he is.
"Sometimes he gets judged on what he is not doing or what he didn't do yet. And people kind of brush [over] what he has done, which I'm like, 'OK, I get it, I'm not saying he gets a pass, but can we be fair sometimes?' There's so much expectation on this guy since he's 16, and he has almost always delivered. With the way he's been behaving, and look at the stats, if you look at the trophies, if you look at the numbers, they ain't bad.
"But, like I said, one day you don't bring the caviar for your host, they will complain. That's just how it is, and the player that he is, I think in a way, he has to just embrace that. That tells you that you are an outstanding player, because if not, they wouldn't be talking about you. But all I know is, this guy played two World Cups only, and went to two finals. I mean, if he goes to a third one, it's not even the history of France here, you're talking about the history of the World Cup."