'Take as many selfies as he wants!' - Thierry Henry defends 'out of this world' Rayan Cherki for taunting Arsenal after Man City's Carabao Cup win

The fallout from Manchester City's dominant 2-0 Carabao Cup final victory over Arsenal partially centred on the antics of Cherki. The creative midfielder, who has been in sensational form, drew the ire of Arsenal supporters for what many perceived as arrogance on the pitch and provocative celebrations after the final whistle. However, Henry believes the winner has every right to enjoy the moment.

"All I know is my team lost, he won, and he can take as many selfies as he wants. For me, it’s not even a discussion," Henry told Betway. "Rayan is a special player who will do special things. I had him as a player with the French Olympic team, and he will do things that are out of this world."