Endrick Real Madrid 2024Getty
Chris Burton

Thibaut Courtois reveals the truth behind Brazilian wonderkid Endrick's new 'Bobby' nickname at Real Madrid

EndrickReal MadridT. CourtoisJ. BellinghamBrazilLaLiga

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has revealed the truth behind the ‘Bobby’ nickname handed out to Brazilian wonderkid Endrick.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Forward joined Blancos after turning 18
  • Said to be big fan of ex-England star
  • Teased by team-mates in Spanish capital
Article continues below