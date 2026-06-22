AFP
Thibaut Courtois says Real Madrid future is out of his hands and outlines retirement plan
A dream born in childhood
Despite the advancing years, Real Madrid goalkeeper Courtois continues to be a vital pillar for the Spanish giants. Currently under contract until June 2027, the veteran shot-stopper has been reflecting on his journey in the Spanish capital, which began eight years ago following a high-profile move from Chelsea.
Speaking in the mixed zone following Belgium's 0-0 draw against Iran during the 2026 World Cup, Courtois was candid about his emotional connection to the club. "It depends on what the club wants. I have a lot of respect for what they do. I hope to be able to finish my career there, in four or five years, we'll see. It's my dream, obviously. When I was a child, I dreamed of playing for Real. I've been there for eight years now and I'm very happy," the Belgian international said.
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The club holds the cards
While Courtois is clear about his desire to hang up his gloves in Madrid, he is acutely aware of the pragmatic nature of the football industry. At 34, he understands that the transition towards a new generation is a reality every veteran must face, though his current form suggests he has several years left at the highest level.
The former Atletico Madrid and Chelsea man reiterated that his future is tied to the sporting direction of the Merengue hierarchy, acknowledging that Madrid’s long-term planning will dictate whether he receives the extension necessary to reach his retirement goal.
Eight years of evolution
Courtois' journey at Real Madrid has not always been smooth sailing. After a difficult start where some questioned his impact, he transformed into an undisputed starter and a hero of the 2022 Champions League final. His 32 appearances in La Liga this season prove that he remains the undisputed number one, and his performances during the 2026 World Cup have further reinforced his status on the global stage.
Having already spent nearly a decade at the club, he has joined the pantheon of great Madrid goalkeepers. His hope to play another "four or five years" would see him potentially reach the age of 39 in a white shirt, a feat reserved only for the most disciplined professionals in the club's history.
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World Cup frustrations with Belgium
While his club future seems stable, Courtois is currently navigating a difficult international period. The Red Devils have struggled for form in the 2026 World Cup, and their latest stalemate has left their progression in doubt. Their World Cup campaign has hit a stuttering start following two consecutive draws, leading to criticism from external figures like Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
The draw against Iran was particularly painful for the Belgian squad, who were forced to play the closing stages with ten men. Despite the lack of goals at the other end, Courtois' individual performance remained strong, as he had to be alert to keep a clean sheet against a spirited Iranian side that frequently threatened on the counter-attack.