'They want me to be silent!' - Pep Guardiola fires back at critics of passionate speech about war and politics as Man City boss vows to keep talking about injustice

Guardiola used his last pre-match press conference to speak out against issues such as ICE's killing of protesters in Minnesota and the wars in Ukraine and Gaza, and he criticised journalists for not asking him more about issues beyond football.

He had said: "Never, ever in the history of humanity have we had the info in front of our eyes, watching more clearly than now – genocide in Palestine, what happened in Ukraine, what happened in Russia, what happened all around the world, in Sudan, everywhere. What happened in front of us? Do you want to see it? It’s our problems as human beings. There is somebody who sees the images from all around the world who is not affected? Today we can see it. Before we could not see it. Today we see. It hurts me."

His words in particular about Israel's war in Gaza provoked a dressing down from a Manchester Jewish Group, who urged him to "focus on football" and "be more careful with his future language". When asked about the criticism on Friday ahead of City's next match against Liverpool, Guardiola defended his words.