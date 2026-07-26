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'There are no chequebooks!' - England warned off Pep Guardiola pursuit as Harry Redknapp outlines 'disaster' scenario
Guardiola doesn't have 'magic wand'
Redknapp has warned that English football could face similar struggles to Italy, insisting that Guardiola is not the answer in their bid to finally land silverware. While the Catalan coach was recently linked with the Azzurri, Guardiola has declined an offer to become the head coach of the Italy national team, who have failed to qualify for the last three World Cups.
Ex-Tottenham boss Redknapp expressed his concerns by stating to The Sun: "Everybody seems to think Pep is some sort of magic wand in football. The bloke is an absolute tactical genius, no doubt about it. But you can’t just teleport Pep into the England set-up and suddenly expect guaranteed trophies. At club level, Pep’s always had massive money to spend. In international football, there are no chequebooks. You don’t have transfer windows. You get what your country produces, and that’s the end of the story."
He added: "Italy is a proper warning sign for us. A massive footballing powerhouse missing out on back-to-back World Cups is absolute madness — criminal really. Yet, if we aren’t careful, we are sleepwalking straight into the exact same disaster. The pipeline of young local talent in Italy has dried up and it’s starting to happen here."
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Backing Thomas Tuchel
Despite the calls for a new direction, Redknapp insists that current manager Thomas Tuchel deserves full support, on the back of leading England to a third place finish at the 2026 World Cup. Redknapp believes the current squad is talented enough to win major honours if the FA stops looking for external "saviours" and focuses on the job at hand.
Redknapp clarified: "Don’t get me wrong, we’ve actually got a fantastic squad of players right now who are more than good enough to go and win a major trophy. So let’s forget about chasing Pep. Let’s give Tuchel our full backing for the job ahead. And let’s sort out our youth development before we end up like the Italians, watching the World Cup from the sofa at home."
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'Sanitised' grass roots system
Beyond the managerial debate, Redknapp is deeply worried that the production line of local talent is drying up, much like it did in Italy.
He said: "It breaks my heart because half these academy boys now don’t even get to watch the first team train. They’re stuck on faraway pitch behind high fences. At West Ham, we had the lads sweeping the terraces, staying behind after training, kicking balls against walls and watching the senior pros. Now everything is sanitised. You can’t build steel in kids if you insulate them from real senior football."
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The case for English coaches
Redknapp remains a staunch advocate for English managers leading the national team, pointing to overseas examples where domestic coaches are the norm. He highlighted the success of managers like Eddie Howe and former players like Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard who have developed their managerial careers. He warned that failing to trust English coaches sends a negative message to the next generation of tacticians coming through the system.
Addressing the coaching hierarchy, he said: "In an ideal world, an English national team should be led by an English manager. The Spain manager is Spanish. The France manager is French. The Argentina manager was Argentinian who used to play for West Ham! We’ve got brilliant managers like Howe who know our culture.
"Plus top former players like Lampard and Gerrard who have cut their teeth in management. But it’s clear the only way English managers usually get Premier League jobs is if they get promoted from the Championship."
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