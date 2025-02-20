Theo Hernandez releases apology for red card in shock Champions League exit after AC Milan defender's embarrassing dive costs Christian Pulisic & Co chance at last-16 showdown with rivals Inter or Arsenal
Theo Hernandez has issued an apology following his costly sending off in AC Milan's Champions League exit at the hands of Feyenoord.
- Hernandez sent off for AC Milan
- Feyenoord knock them out of UCL
- Defender issues apology to fans