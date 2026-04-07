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Oliver Maywurm

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The spectre of Real Madrid! Harry Kane draws level with a Bayern Munich legend

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Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane is becoming Real Madrid’s nemesis – and, with his goal in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final, he has equalled the record set by two Bundesliga legends.

Kane scored in the 46th minute on Tuesday evening at the Bernabéu to make it 2–0 to Bayern. This means the Englishman has now been directly involved in at least one goal in each of his last four Champions League matches against Real (two goals, two assists).

Only Bayern’s legendary striker Giovane Elber and former BVB forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had previously managed such a run against Real.

  • Kane’s run of form began whilst he was still playing for Tottenham Hotspur, for whom he set up a goal in a 3–1 victory over Real Madrid in a Champions League group stage match in November 2017.

    In his first season for Bayern, who signed Kane from Spurs in the summer of 2023 for a transfer fee of €95 million, the Englishman then scored from the penalty spot to make it 2-1 in the 2-2 draw in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid. In the return leg, Kane provided the assist for Bayern’s opening goal, scored by Alphonso Davies, which almost had sent the FCB through to the final. In the closing stages, however, the Madrid side managed to turn the game around and won 2-1 thanks to two late goals from Joselu.

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    Kane’s availability for Tuesday’s match had been in doubt, as the 32-year-old had recently been sidelined with an ankle injury. Ultimately, however, Bayern manager Vincent Kompany was able to count on his striker, who scored with a low shot from just under 20 metres out around 20 seconds after the restart in the second half. Across all competitions, it was already Kane’s 49th goal of the season.

    Elber’s run of four consecutive Champions League matches, including direct involvement in goals against Real, began in May 2000, when he set up a goal and scored one himself in Bayern’s ultimately meaningless 2-1 victory (they had lost the first leg 2-0) in the semi-final second leg. Around a year later, Elber scored the winning goal in a 1-0 victory for FCB in the semi-final first leg in Madrid and also found the net in the 2-1 win in the return leg. This was followed by two assists in a 2-1 victory in the quarter-final first leg in April 2002.

    Aubameyang’s run of form came between September 2016 and December 2017 whilst playing for Borussia Dortmund; the Gabonese international now plays for Olympique Marseille.

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