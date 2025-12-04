The Rondo, World Cup draw preview edition: Who needs the friendliest group, who can make noise, and did FIFA get seeding right?

And so it gets real. The World Cup draw feels like an inflection point in every cycle. From the end of the previous tournament - when Lionel Messi lifted the trophy in Qatar - everything has basically been informed guesswork. We knew that some teams would be here as hosts. We could make some solid guesses as to who would join them. And even after qualifying last month yielded (most of) the rest of the field, no one substantively knows very much until the draw.

Now it's here. Starting Friday, we will get a real sense of how this tournament will look. We will know who will play who. We will know if the U.S. are odds on to make a run to the quarters, or could crash out at the group. We will have a good sense if England can really bring football home.

Still, there are some questions to be asked here. 48 teams is a lot for a World Cup. And FIFA has set up the seeding so that the highest ranked teams are unlikely to face any of their most apparent competition later in the tournament. Sure, this is randomization, but it's not as unpredictable as in years past. Is that a good thing? Or should there be more obstacles?

GOAL US writers break down the World Cup draw and make some far too early predictions in another edition of... The Rondo.