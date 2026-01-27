The Rondo, USWNT edition: Trinity Rodman makes statement, Ally Sentnor aims to take next step vs Chile

The USWNT are back to making soccer look relatively easy again. After a blip at the end of 2025 - and plenty of residual anxiety over the fitness of the future of Trinity Rodman - things are good for Emma Hayes and Co. Sure, they started slowly in their first friendly of 2026, but eventually rolled to a 6-0 battering of Paraguay in Los Angeles thanks to an outburst of five goals in 12 minutes. It was, all said, an encouraging evening.

Hayes handed out a few debuts, got some welcome production out of Ally Sentnor, and in a wonderfully symbolic moment, handed Rodman the captain's armband. Everything feels good.

And Chile present another similar challenge. They are ranked one spot below Paraguay in FIFA's often slightly arbitrary system, and give Hayes perhaps another chance to rotate and experiment a little. Against Paraguay, she played with just two natural defenders. It wouldn't be a surprise to see her do something similar Tuesday night. But what are the takeaways from the Paraguay win? What does Rodman's performance mean? And what can we expect from Tuesday evening? GOAL writers break it down in another edition of... The Rondo.