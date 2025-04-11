The Rondo, USWNT edition: Are recent defeats worrisome for Emma Hayes, where does Alyssa Thompson fit with Triple Espresso, who should start in 2027?

GOAL and INDIVISA writers discuss USWNT's split with Brazil, Thompson's rise and Hayes' experimentation with squad

Emma Hayes likes to experiment. That much is clear. The USWNT are missing a handful of starters due to injury. Hayes' solution? Rest some of the other big names, and see how deep her player pool really is.

She now has more answers. And after a mixed camp, with one win and one loss against Brazil over the last week, the former Chelsea boss is getting increased clarity as to where her squad stands ahead of the 2027 Women's World Cup.

There were a lot of good things to be taken from the two fixtures. Alyssa Thompson was excellent. Cat Macario stood out. Some of the USWNT's attacking play was stellar. But there were also some concerns, highlighted by an unsteady midfield and backline that looked shaky without the influence of Naomi Girma.

Still, if this was about learnings, then Hayes can see the last 10 days as nothing but a success. But what exactly has she learned? After losing to both Japan and Brazil in 2025, should their be concerns? And where do the USWNT go from here?

GOAL US and INDIVISA writers break it all down in a USWNT edition of... The Rondo.