The Rondo, USMNT World Cup squad edition: Did Mauricio Pochettino get his squad right? Who is the biggest snub?

So, we have a USMNT World Cup roster, according to reports. The whole thing leaked a few days early, and, unless there are any last-second changes, it is now clear which 26 players will represent the U.S. on home soil this summer. And the usual suspects are all here. Christian Pulisic leads the way. Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams, Tim Ream, Folarin Balogun, and Chris Richards all make the cut. Everything looks about normal.

There are, though, a couple of surprises. One of them is a guy who didn't make it. Diego Luna has been in pretty much every U.S. ad campaign for the last few months. He will watch from home this summer. And then, there's a curious addition. Pochettino basically ignored Alejandro Zendejas for the best part of a year, parrying questions about the Mexican-American at every press conference. But he will be among the 26 this summer.

But what do we make of this roster? Is it fair that there is such a light MLS presence - especially considering some of Pochettino's promises? And now we have it all wrapped together, how deep can the USMNT go? GOAL's writers debate it in another edition of... The Rondo.