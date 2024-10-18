The Rondo, Women's Soccer edition: NWSL playoffs, big names retire, and what to expect from Emma Hayes' next USWNT camp

The USWNT are back in action and the NWSL playoffs are near. Our writers debate the biggest topics in the latest Rondo.

It's a crucial time of year in the American women's soccer calendar. The NWSL regular season has just one week left, and the playoff picture is mostly settled —although some clubs are still in jeopardy.

However, the race to the playoffs will be put on hold due to the international break and the U.S. women's national team is now largely the focus. Emma Hayes led the U.S. to an emphatic Olympics gold medal, a young team rolling through the competition and - on the back of a tournament-best defense - starting her tenure at the helm in the best possible way. The former Chelsea boss has some injury issues to contend with, though, and will have to make do without star Trinity Rodman.

Elsewhere, a few big names have retired, with Christine Sinclair, Kelley O'Hara and Merritt Mathias all leaving the game after glittering careers. It's all a lot to digest, but GOAL USA and INDIVISA have broken it all down in the latest edition of... The Rondo.