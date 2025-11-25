The Rondo, MLS semifinals edition: Lionel Messi's Inter Miami look unstoppable, are San Diego FC for real, and where does Whitecaps vs. LAFC rank all-time?

And then there were four. After a month of playoff chaos - interrupted by that odd two-week break due to international duty - MLS finally has its Conference finalists: Inter Miami, NYCFC, San Diego FC and the Vancouver Whitecaps. All four got here after a wild weekend. Miami went on the road to their biggest Eastern Conference rivals and dismantled them behind another dose of Lionel Messi brilliance. NYCFC followed by taking down the Philadelphia Union on their own pitch — a result that somehow feels both surprising and strangely predictable.

Out West, things were a little more intriguing. Vancouver and LAFC played out what was, without a doubt, one of the best MLS games in history. Tied 3-3 before extra time, and pens needed to win it? Yes please. Had Son Heung-Min's penalty kissed the inside of the post rather than slamming off it, we'd have a totally different story here. And then, a word for San Diego, who managed the ugliest of 1-0 wins over a predictably resolute Minnesota United.

What we’re left with is genuinely compelling. It was a chaotic weekend, and the picture is suddenly much clearer - so what does it all mean now? Are Miami truly unstoppable? And what’s been the standout element of these predictably unpredictable playoffs? With the conference finals now set, GOAL U.S.’s writers break down the MLS postseason so far.