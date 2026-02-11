The Rondo, MLS 2026 kits review edition: Have FC Dallas put together a classic? Did Lionel Messi's Inter Miami play it too safe? And what is the kit of the year?

TH: Nashville, by some distance. Why oh WHY is the Adidas logo bigger than the club badge? Annoying and a little tacky, to be frank.

RT: San Diego's kit may look nice on the field, but it just isn't one you can really mix into the everyday rotation of wearing for fashion. Not every kit needs to be worn in Milan, of course, but this is one largely made to be worn only in San Diego by those in the stands supporting the team.

AL: There were at least 10 uninspired kits in this year’s crop, but the two that stand out the least are, unfortunately, Colorado’s and San Diego's.

For the Rapids, this is a bit of a surprise. Colorado usually drops fashionable bangers year after year, regardless of whether or not the team is actually good. Who could forget the New Day or Headwaters kits? This could be a case where the kits need to be seen on the pitch as opposed to the renderings and photos given, but based on what we have, the black kit with neon colors is blinding on my screen.

And San Diego, it's more of the same. For a club that has largely gotten everything right since its launch, unfortunately, apparel isn’t one of those things. This year’s kits look like ChatGPT designed them - it feels like the city of San Diego if it didn’t have beaches and sun. Usually, expansion franchises, especially one as popular as San Diego, come out with bangers. Adidas, please hook up The Azules with a vibe next season.